Denzel Perryman Injury: Tears ligament in elbow

Perryman told reporters Sunday that he tore at least one ligament in his left elbow during Saturday's 32-12 AFC wild-card loss to the Texans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Perryman suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Saturday's game, but he wasn't ruled out until midway through the fourth quarter. He was seen with a large brace on his left elbow Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether he'll need to undergo surgery. Perryman signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2024 and will enter the offseason as a free agent for a second straight year. He finished the 2024 regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 11 games.