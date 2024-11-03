Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman News: Set to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Perryman (toe) is active for Sunday's Week 9 clash against Cleveland.

Perryman logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during practice this week, but that will be enough for him to be able to take the field Sunday. The veteran linebacker played through his toe injury last Sunday versus the Saints as well but logged a season-low 35 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps, so it's possible he's on a reduced snap count against the Browns again this weekend. Perryman has 42 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through seven games on the campaign.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
