Denzel Ward Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Ward (concussion) was listed as a DNP on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion following the Browns' Week 8 win over the Ravens. It was the second time he's been diagnosed with a concussion this season and the sixth time in his NFL career, though Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Wednesday that Ward is considered day-to-day. Even if Ward were to return to practice this week, it's no guarantee that he'll be able to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.