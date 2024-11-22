Derwin James Injury: Dealing with groin issue

James (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The 2018 first-round pick from Florida State recorded 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and defended one pass while playing 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps in the Week 11 win over the Bengals. However, it now appears he picked up a groin injury in the process. James' practice participation Saturday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up for the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Ravens on Monday night.