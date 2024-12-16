Desmond Ridder News: Getting spot start Monday

With Aidan O'Connell (knee) inactive, Ridder is slated to start Monday night's game against the Falcons, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell suffered a bone bruise to his left knee late in the third quarter of the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 14 and was replaced by Ridder, who went on to complete 12 of his 18 passes for 101 yards to close out the contest. With O'Connell, who officially was listed as questionable after missing three straight practices, sidelined Monday, Ridder will draw his first start for the Raiders against the team that took him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In that context, in the last game on the NFL's Week 15 slate, Ridder is an option for managers who would normally utilize O'Connell in their fantasy lineups or who have an opening in super flex formats.