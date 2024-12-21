FanDuel NFL: Week 16 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The playoffs are rapidly approaching. We have three weeks left to play full slates on FanDuel. Let's take advantage of them. Here are some of the best options to consider at various positions for Week 16.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 46.5 Browns 19.5 Bengals 27.5 42.5 Giants 16.5 Falcons 26.5 46.5 Cardinals 26.5 Panthers 20.5 47.5 Lions 27.5 Bears 20.5 42.5 Titans 19.5 Colts 23.5 46.5 Rams 24.5 Jets 21.5 45.5 Eagles 24.5 Commanders 21.5 42.5 Vikings 22.5 Seahawks 19.5 46.5 Patriots 16.5 Bills 30.5 40.5 Jaguars 19.5 Raiders 20.5 44.5 49ers 23.5 Dolphins 22.5 48.5 Buccaneers 26.5 Cowboys 22.5

No game has a total less than 40 points Sunday. Six games have a total of at least 46 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Bills, Bengals and Lions.

Value Options

Aidan O'Connell, LV vs. JAC ($6,900)

O'Connell is set to return after sitting out Week 15 with a knee injury. Desmond Ridder attempted 39 passes in his absence, finishing with 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. O'Connell steps back under center in a great matchup against a Jaguars team that has allowed the most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Despite his lack of weapons at wide receiver, O'Connell is someone to strongly consider for those looking to spend down at quarterback.

Adam Thielen, CAR vs. ARI ($6,200)

Thielen produced a modest five receptions for 51 yards last week. He was targeted seven times, giving him 28 targets in his last three games. Xavier Legette (hip) is week-to-week, so his absence should funnel even more targets to Thielen. That makes him an appealing option against a Cardinals team that is tied for the eighth-most yards per target allowed to wide receivers.

Other Value Options

QB Cooper Rush, DAL vs. TB ($7,000)

QB Bryce Young, CAR vs. ARI ($6,700)

RB Jerome Ford, CLE at CIN ($6,600)

RB Ameer Abdullah, LV vs. JAC ($5,100)

RB Patrick Taylor Jr., SF at MIA ($4,800)

WR Jordan Addison, MIN at SEA ($6,900)

WR Jakobi Meyers, LV vs. JAC ($6,700)

WR Keenan Allen, CHI vs. DET ($6,200)

TE Brenton Strange, JAC at LV ($5,200)

TE Hunter Henry, NE at BUF ($5,000)

Stacks to Consider

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers ($7,300) has finally come alive. After throwing for 339 yards and one touchdown in Week 14, he compiled 289 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars last week. While he hasn't amassed a lot of passing yards, he already has 23 passing touchdowns. He could be asked to throw a lot against a Rams team that has allowed the third-most yards per pass attempt in the league. The duo of Rodgers and Davante Adams ($8,400) comes with plenty of upside.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers average 28.8 points per game and scored 40 points last week against a Chargers defense that is among the best in the league. The same can't be said for the Cowboys, who have allowed 27.1 points per game. If they fall into an early deficit, the Cowboys could ask Cooper Rush ($7,000) to throw a lot as they try to play catchup. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in three of his last four games. The top option to stack with him continues to be CeeDee Lamb ($8,500), who has been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last nine games.

Other Stacks to Consider

Cardinals – Kyler Murray ($8,000) + Trey McBride ($7,500)

Bengals – Joe Burrow ($8,300) + Ja'Marr Chase ($9,500)

Giants – Drew Lock ($6,400) + Malik Nabers ($8,200)

High-Price Heroes

Bijan Robinson, ATL vs. NYG ($8,900)

The Falcons have benched Kirk Cousins ($7,100) in favor of Michael Penix Jr. ($6,000), who will make his first career start. It's a cushy matchup against the Giants, who only have two interceptions all season. Still, don't expect the Falcons to ask Penix to throw 40 times. They should lean heavily on Robinson, who has already been given at least 20 carries in four of their last five games. Robinson ran for at least 92 yards in all four of those games and had four total touchdowns. He could roast a Giants team that allows 4.9 yards per carry.

Brock Bowers, LV vs. JAC ($7,700)

Bowers was underwhelming with Ridder throwing him passes last week, finishing with three receptions for 35 yards. That was just the third time all season that Bowers finished with fewer than 40 receiving yards in a game. The last full game that O'Connell played, Bowers caught 10 of 14 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. He is the top option to stack with O'Connell, and is even appealing for those who don't want to take a chance on O'Connell as their quarterback in DFS.

The Smash Spot

James Conner, ARI at CAR ($8,400)

Conner is just 27 yards away from his second consecutive season with at least 1,000 rushing yards. He also has seven rushing touchdowns, two of which came last week against the Patriots. In that game, Conner ran 16 times for 110 yards. He has now received at least 16 carries in six of his last eight games. That type of hefty workload makes him a stellar option against the Panthers, who have allowed the most yards per carry in the league. They have also given up 19 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most in the league. Conner is someone to consider building your entire lineup around.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.