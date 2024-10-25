Desmond Ridder News: Will work as backup Week 8

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Ridder will work as the backup to Gardner Minshew during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ridder was inked by Las Vegas off Arizona's practice squad Monday, so it's unlikely that he's fully acclimated to his new team's playbook quite yet. With Aidan O'Connell (thumb) on IR and out at least four games, Ridder looks primed to hold onto the backup role behind Minshew for at least the next month. In the event that Minshew's struggles under center continue, Ridder may even have an opportunity to compete for more significant reps at quarterback.