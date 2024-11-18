Devin Bush News: Another solid outing Sunday

Bush recorded eight total tackles (six solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

Bush was one of the few bright spots on the Browns' defense in Sunday's blowout loss, finishing as the team's second-leading tackler. The 2019 first-round pick from Michigan has now played 71-plus percent of the Browns' defensive snaps in consecutive games, recording 16 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an additional two tackles for loss. He's expected to continue making plays for Cleveland's defense ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Steelers on Thursday night.