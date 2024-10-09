Devin Singletary Injury: Slated to practice Wednesday

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Singletary (groin) will participate in practice Wednesday in some capacity, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The expectation is that Singletary will be listed as a limited participant, but the extent of his activity won't be known until the Giants publish their first Week 6 injury report later Wednesday. After missing New York's first two sessions of Week 5 prep, Singletary handled limited reps last Friday, then was inactive for the team's upset win over Seattle on Sunday. Rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy impressed with 18 carries for 129 rushing yards versus the Seahawks, and he may have earned himself a larger role out of the backfield in Week 6 even if Singletary is healthy enough to return for Sunday's game against the Bengals.