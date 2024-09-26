Devin Singletary: Stymied by Cowboys in loss

Singletary rushed 14 times for 24 yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Singletary's 1.7 yards-per-carry average underscores the brick wall he ran into the majority of the night. The veteran back's yardage total was his lowest of the season by far, and they came on the heels of a two-game stretch where he accumulated 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries alongside a 5-43 receiving line. Singletary's first opportunity to bounce back from the season-worst performance comes in a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 6.