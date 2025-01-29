DeVonta Smith Injury: Managing hamstring issue

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a hamstring injury.

The Eagles didn't hold a practice Wednesday, but Smith is evidently managing an injury in the aftermath of the team's 55-23 win over the Commanders in this past Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In that contest, Smith played 83 percent of the Eagles' snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 45 yards on four targets. While Smith's status is worth monitoring based on his inclusion on Wednesday's report, he does have added healing time, given that Philadelphia won't face Kansas City in the Super Bowl until Feb. 9.