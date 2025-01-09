Dexter Lawrence Injury: Logs career-best sack total in 2024

Lawrence (elbow) tallied 44 tackles (23 solo), including 9.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass and a forced fumble over 12 games (all starts) during the regular season.

Lawrence missed the final five games of the campaign due to a dislocated elbow, but prior to the injury he was putting together another dominant season. Among other things, the big defensive tackle registered a career-best 9.0 sacks, all of which came in New York's first seven games. Lawrence is signed through the 2027 campaign and should be healthy by the start of next season, when he'll be looked to as the heart of the Giants' defense once again.