Diontae Johnson Injury: Bound for Baltimore

The Ravens acquired Johnson (ribs) and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick from the Panthers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the addition of Johnson, Baltimore will get a big upgrade in its receiver room at the modest cost of a one-round pick swap, and Carolina is also expected to cover a portion of the salary remaining on the 28-year-old wideout's expiring contract, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. After the Panthers acquired him from the Steelers in March, Johnson had been serving as Carolina's No. 1 wideout through the first seven games of the season, compiling a 30-357-3 receiving line on 58 targets while carrying twice for six yards. He missed the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos due to a rib issue, but assuming he's able to pass a physical, Johnson could be on track to make his Ravens debut as soon as this Sunday versus Denver. Though Johnson will benefit from a major improvement in quarterback play in going from Andy Dalton (thumb) and Bryce Young in Carolina to reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, Johnson is likely to see a reduction in his weekly targets while he's part of an often run-oriented Baltimore offense that also features quality pass-catching options in Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman.