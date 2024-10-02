Diontae Johnson Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

The Panthers seem to be exercising caution with Johnson, as head coach Dave Canales relayed that the team wants to "get ahead of it" in reference to the wide receiver's health concern. Johnson's production has taken off the last two games with Andy Dalton under center, combining for 15 catches (on 27 targets) for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Considering his outsized role in Carolina's offense at the moment, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his chances to play Sunday at Chicago.