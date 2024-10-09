Diontae Johnson Injury: Limited by ankle issue

Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson now has logged three consecutive capped sessions going back to last week, but he was able to suit up for this past Sunday's loss at Chicago and handle a typical 80 percent snap share on his way to three catches (on six targets) for 23 yards. Meanwhile, Xavier Legette (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday, meaning the Panthers may have most of their wide receivers not named Adam Thielen (hamstring) available Week 6 against the Falcons on Sunday.