Diontae Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

There hasn't been much suggestion of legitimate concern about Johnson's Week 6 availability, but fantasy managers will now need to make sure he's active ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Johnson played through the same injury last week and handled his normal workload until the fourth quarter of a 36-10 loss to the Bears, catching three of six targets for 23 yards and taking two carries for six yards. It was by far his worst fantasy performance since Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback, albeit in what was easily the toughest matchup of that stretch. In any case, Johnson heads into the weekend with at least some degree of uncertainty after being a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday.