Diontae Johnson Injury: Missing practice again

Johnson (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Johnson played through the same ankle injury the last two weeks, including this past Sunday when he caught six of 10 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 38-20 loss to the Falcons. It's concerning for fantasy managers to see Johnson held out of back-to-back practices, as he managed limited participant in each session last week ahead of his strong showing against Atlanta. He may be in some danger of missing Sunday's game at Washington.