Diontae Johnson Injury: Puts in limited practice

Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Johnson took a step forward from Wednesday, when he opened the practice week as a non-participant due to the ankle issue. The wideout will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, and if he does, Johnson will likely head into Sunday's game against the Bears without an injury designation. Johnson has demonstrated a strong rapport with Andy Dalton through the latter's first two turns as Carolina's starting quarterback, stringing together a 15-205-2 receiving line on 27 targets between a Week 3 win over the Raiders and a Week 4 loss to the Bengals.