Diontae Johnson Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Johnson (groin) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's absence from practice Thursday was downplayed, with Steve Reed of the Associated Press suggesting it was a precautionary measure due to a wet field. That may be true, but fantasy managers will need to monitor the situation ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff after Johnson was limited in his return to practice and given an injury designation for the game. Panthers coach Dave Canales said he's optimistic about Johnson's chance of playing, as the wide receiver looked fast during practice Friday, per Reed.