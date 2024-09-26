Diontae Johnson Injury: Sits out practice with groin issue

Johnson was added to the Carolina injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

While a mid-week addition to the injury report can often be a foreboding sign, Steve Reed of the Associated Press relays that the team considers Johnson's absence from Thursday's practice as precautionary due to the slick field conditions in Charlotte. Johnson is expected to return to practice Friday, which would alleviate most of the concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) landing on injured reserve earlier this week, Johnson could end up taking on an even greater share of the target volume in the Carolina passing game. Johnson demonstrated a strong rapport with quarterback Andy Dalton in the latter's first start in last Sunday's win over Las Vegas, registering eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.