Diontae Johnson News: Cleared to face Chicago

Johnson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Chicago, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson never quite progressed to full practice participation, logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but the lack of an injury designation nonetheless confirms his ankle isn't a major concern. He's caught 15 of 27 targets for 205 yards and two TDs in two games since Andy Dalton took over as the starting QB, putting up big numbers against the Raiders and then Bengals. Chicago's defense should be more of a challenge, but Johnson doesn't necessarily need efficient production to be useful in fantasy, as he's accounted for 30 percent of Carolina's targets and 44 percent of the team's air yards.