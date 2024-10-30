Diontae Johnson News: Not on injury report

Johnson (ribs) practiced with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Johnson missed this past weekend's Panthers/Broncos game due to a rib injury, but after having been traded by Carolina to Baltimore, he's not even listed on his new team's Week 9 injury report. Johnson is thus in a position to play Sunday against Denver, but with limited time to absorb the playbook, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload he'll see alongside fellow WRs Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in his looming debut with the Ravens.