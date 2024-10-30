Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Diontae Johnson headshot

Diontae Johnson News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Johnson (ribs) practiced with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Johnson missed this past weekend's Panthers/Broncos game due to a rib injury, but after having been traded by Carolina to Baltimore, he's not even listed on his new team's Week 9 injury report. Johnson is thus in a position to play Sunday against Denver, but with limited time to absorb the playbook, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload he'll see alongside fellow WRs Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in his looming debut with the Ravens.

Diontae Johnson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now