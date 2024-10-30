Diontae Johnson News: Not on injury report
Johnson (ribs) practiced with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Johnson missed this past weekend's Panthers/Broncos game due to a rib injury, but after having been traded by Carolina to Baltimore, he's not even listed on his new team's Week 9 injury report. Johnson is thus in a position to play Sunday against Denver, but with limited time to absorb the playbook, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload he'll see alongside fellow WRs Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in his looming debut with the Ravens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now