Diontae Johnson News: Officially active Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The veteran wideout was thought to be trending in the right direction entering the weekend, and that optimism has now been validated. With Johnson available to serve in his customary No. 1 role, he'll carry a solid fantasy outlook provided no in-game setbacks -- the Panthers could well turn to a pass-heavy approach in a game they enter as home underdogs and in which they face a Falcons offense that appears to be settling into a groove.