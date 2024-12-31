Diontae Johnson News: Practices with new team

Johnson practiced Monday for the first time since the Texans claimed him off waivers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson, who was on the receiving end of passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud during Monday morning's session, is embracing a fresh start in Houston after a rocky seven-week tenure with the Ravens. The Texans have a glaring need at wideout with Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) on injured reserve. That suggests Johnson could have a significant role in the playoffs -- Houston is locked in as the fourth seed in the AFC and will host a first-round playoff game -- but the first order of business is finding chemistry with Stroud. Much of that chemistry may have to be established in practice settings, as it's unclear how much playing time Stroud will get Week 18 against the Titans.