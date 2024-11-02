Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DJ Chark headshot

DJ Chark Injury: Back on active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Chargers activated Chark (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Chark is closing in on his season debut, and considering he capped Week 9 prep with back-to-back full practices, he may be able to make an instant impact in the Chargers' receiving corps, assuming he's made active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If that comes to pass, Chark will have to contend with rookie Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko for snaps and targets.

DJ Chark
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now