DJ Chark Injury: Back on active roster

The Chargers activated Chark (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Chark is closing in on his season debut, and considering he capped Week 9 prep with back-to-back full practices, he may be able to make an instant impact in the Chargers' receiving corps, assuming he's made active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If that comes to pass, Chark will have to contend with rookie Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko for snaps and targets.