DJ Chark Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Chark (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Chark remains on injured reserve, but he has made progress in his recovery, as indicated by his ability to practice without limitations for the first time all season Thursday. He would first need to be officially activated from injured reserve in order to make his season debut Sunday. Chark's 21-day window to return from IR was opened Oct. 16, so the Chargers still have the option of holding him out Sunday and activating him prior to facing the Titans in Week 10.

DJ Chark
Los Angeles Chargers
