NFL Draft Special
DJ Giddens headshot

DJ Giddens News: Taken by Indy in fifth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Colts selected Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Formerly a zero-star recruit, Giddens worked his way up Kansas State's depth chart to start in his final two college seasons. He rushed for 1,200-plus yards in each of those two years and was named to the Second Team All-Big 12 roster in 2024. Giddens' cutback ability and lateral quickness makes him a dangerous runner in the open field, which makes up for his lack of effectiveness between the tackles. His elusiveness as a runner and pass-catching ability should allow him to compete with Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson for a rotational role in the Colts' backfield behind starter Jonathan Taylor.

DJ Giddens
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
