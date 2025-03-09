D.J. Jones News: Signs new deal with Denver

Jones and the Broncos agreed on a three-year contract Sunday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jones is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 42 total tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks while also adding a fumble recovery and three passes defensed over the Broncos' 17 regular-season games. The 30-year-old will now stick around Denver for a few more years, likely operating as its primary nose tackle again in 2025.