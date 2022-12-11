Gameday Injuries: Week 14

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jackson is not only in line to miss Week 14, but he's also likely to sit out next Sunday's game against

As we move into the early stages of the Fantasy playoffs for some leagues, we have some particularly ill-timed injuries populating the Week 14 landscape. The one piece of good news for those with key roster pieces among the walking wounded is that there appear to be only a handful of game-time calls this week, and multiple players are trending in the right direction to suit up despite their questionable designations. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his stead, rookie Brock Purdy, who completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Dolphins in emergency duty in Week 13, will lead San Francisco's offense versus Tampa Bay. If Purdy were to falter or be injured, veteran Josh Johnson, who was summoned from the practice squad Tuesday, would be next in line for snaps.

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jackson is not only in line to miss Week 14, but he's also likely to sit out next Sunday's game against the Browns as well since the PCL sprain he's dealing with can have up to a three-week recovery period. In his stead, Tyler Huntley, who completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and rushed 10 times for 41 yards and a game-tying touchdown after Jackson exited against the Broncos in Week 13, will take the reins of Baltimore's offense.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence is expected to fill his usual starting role versus Tennessee. If he were to have a setback, journeyman C.J. Beathard would be in line to step in under center for Jacksonville.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bridgewater is unable to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the fourth straight contest, rookie Skylar Thompson will once again fill that role behind Tua Tagovailoa versus Los Angeles.

RUNNING BACKS

The Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after turning in limited practices Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Barkley is shaping up as a legitimate game-time call, and his status will very likely be determined in pregame warmups. If the star back were to sit out, New York's offense would naturally be losing its most explosive weapon and would be down to Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell in terms of healthy running backs.

The Bengals' Joe Mixon is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after missing the last two games while in concussion protocol. Mixon was able to practice in full all week, and in his return, he should be line to retake the lead-back job while pushing Samaje Perine back into his complementary role versus Cleveland.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is unlikely to play versus Carolina. In his likely absence, Tony Jones is projected to handle the bulk of early-down work, with Travis Homer and practice squad call-up Gordon Igwebuike are slated for complementary snaps.

The Jets' Michael Carter is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the Week 13 loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury. Carter's return likely will lead to him sharing early-down work with rookie Zonovan Knight, while Ty Johnson slots into his usual pass-catching role and James Robinson potentially reverts to serving as a healthy scratch, as was the case in Week 12 versus the Bears.

The Patriots' Damien Harris (thigh) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Rhamondre Stevenson should once again handle the lead-back role that afforded him 16 touches and all but one offensive snap in a Week 13 Thursday night loss to the Bills.

The Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after downgrading from a limited practice Thursday to a missed session Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Fournette will suit up versus San Francisco. The veteran drew 16 touches in the Week 13 Monday night win over the Saints despite rookie Rachaad White logging 15 in his own right, but both players will have an unenviable matchup versus the Niners' NFL-best run defense.

The Seahawks' Travis Homer is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the Week 13 win over the Rams with an illness. Homer was able to finish the week with two full practices and is now in line to serve in an even larger complementary role than usual with DeeJay Dallas (ankle) not likely to suit up behind projected starter Tony Jones, who's slated to fill in for Kenneth Walker (ankle).

The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Dallas is unlikely to play versus Carolina, leaving the returning Travis Homer as the projected complementary back behind Tony Jones, who's in line to draw a start for Kenneth Walker (ankle).

The Titans' Hassan Haskins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Haskins is unavailable, Dontrell Hilliard will likely draw some additional snaps behind Derrick Henry.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Mike Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury. Williams finished the week with two full practices and will therefore be available versus a Miami defense allowing 244.3 passing yards per road game.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after downgrading from a limited practice Thursday to a missed session Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf is expected to suit up and try to follow up on the eight-catch, 127-yard, one-touchdown effort he delivered versus the Rams in Week 13.

The Browns' Amari Cooper (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Cooper is still expected to play barring any pregame setbacks and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role in his second game working with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. If he's unable to suit up, Donovan Peoples-Jones would slot into the role of top wideout, while David Bell would move into the No. 2 spot.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's absence, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could be line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes against a Jacksonville defense allowing 295.6 passing yards per road game.

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Sutton's absence, Kendall Hinton will bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot behind top target Jerry Jeudy.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones is unable to suit up, Marvin Jones could be set to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside top wideout Christian Kirk.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kendrick Bourne, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry could all see more short-area work, while DeVante Parker should serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch will be in line for more opportunities behind the top duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Nico Collins (foot), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Dallas.

The Texans' Nico Collins (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Brandin Cooks (calf), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Dallas.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Broncos despite managing to practice in limited fashion all week. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) still sidelined, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore should split the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week. If Raymond sits out, Tom Kennedy will likely bump up to the No. 5 receiver role.

The Browns' Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence Demetric Felton appears to be in line to serve as Cleveland's No. 4 receiver beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Eagles after missing the Week 13 tie with the Commanders due to an illness. However, the veteran receiver appears to rank no better than No. 4 on New York's wideout pecking order, as the trio of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James are all above him on the depth chart.

The Dolphins' River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice. In his likely absence, Cedrick Wilson should move up to the No. 4 receiver role for Miami.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing the Week 13 win over the Texans with an ankle injury. Njoku's return should lead to a timeshare with Harrison Bryant at tight end versus a Cincinnati team that's allowed a 62-639-2 line to the position this season.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his stead, Mitchell Wilcox is expected to handle the top tight end role for Cincinnati versus Cleveland.

The Seahawks' Will Dissly (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. If Dissly is unable to suit up, Noah Fant, who's already profiling as Seattle's top pass-catching option at position, would potentially be in line for some additional targets.

The Dolphins' Durham Smythe (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Smythe isn't able to suit up, Mike Gesicki would be in line for some additional targets.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing the Week 13 win over the Saints with an illness. His return should lead to a hit of some degree to the snaps and target share of rookie Cade Otton, but the latter is likely to remain the top pass-catching option at the position.

KICKERS

The Steelers' Chris Boswell was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing the last five games with a groin injury, and he'll slot back into his usual placekicking role versus the Ravens on Sunday.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Chargers' Bryce Callahan (groin) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Lions' Jeff Okudah (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Lions' Will Harris (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Jalen Mills (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is out for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Broncos' K'Waun Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Safeties

The Chargers' Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Vikings' Harrison Smith (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Sundays game against the 49ers.

The Panthers' Myles Hartsfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. As per early Sunday reports, Bosa will play versus Tampa Bay.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Titans' Denico Autry (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cardinals' Zach Allen (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Broncos' D.J. Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' David Long (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Bills' Matt Milano (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Ravens' Patrick Queen (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.