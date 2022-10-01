Gameday Injuries: Week 4

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Jones sustained the injury late in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens, and in his absence, veteran Brian Hoyer will be under center for New England. Hoyer has put up 35 pass attempts over the last

While not as voluminous as the Week 3 injury report, Sunday's landscape is still dotted with no shortage of big Fantasy names. The injury bug has not only bitten the key spots of quarterback, running back and receiver, but even the kicker position has an elevated number of its ranks among the walking wounded this week. With a lot to keep tabs on and a morning game on tap in London, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Chargers' Justin Herbert who overcame a questionable tag due to his rib injury in Week 3 to play a full game against the Jaguars, is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with two full practices. However, he'll continue to operate without wideout Keenan Allen, who'll sit out another game with his hamstring injury.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. Cooper Rush, who threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 win over the Giants on Monday night, will draw another start for Dallas.

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Jones sustained the injury late in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens, and in his absence, veteran Brian Hoyer will be under center for New England. Hoyer has put up 35 pass attempts over the last two seasons while appearing in six games during that span, and his overall limitations could well lead to a more run-centric attack that will downgrade the overall upside of the Patriots' receivers.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) practiced in full all week and will make his season debut in Sunday's road game against the Steelers. Wilson should serve as a more dynamic presence under center for New York than veteran Joe Flacco, and it could lead to a more positive Fantasy outlook for the entire collection of the team's skill position players.

The Saints' Jameis Winston (back/ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London after missing practice all week. Winston went into the weekend listed as doubtful, so the change isn't much of a surprise. Veteran Andy Dalton, who played in two prior London games while with the Bengals, will be under center for New Orleans, although he'll have to make do without Michael Thomas, who'll sit out with a toe injury.

RUNNING BACKS

The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, McCaffrey is expected to suit up for the late-window kickoff, although he's likely to be at less than full strength. Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will be on hand to spell the star back as necessary.

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook, who exited the Week 3 win over the Lions with a shoulder dislocation, was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday and is expected to handle his usual workload as the top running back in Sunday's game against the Saints in London.

The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after turning in a limited Friday practice. As per late-week beat writer reports, Patterson is expected to play with what is considered to be a minor injury. If he were to have a setback or be limited, rookie Tyler Allgeier could be the biggest beneficiary.

The Bears' David Montgomery (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his stead, Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns after Montgomery went down early in the Week 3 win over the Texans, should handle lead-back duties once against a New York squad that's given up 138.3 rushing yards per game over the first three weeks.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) will not play in Sunday's Week 4 clash against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams, who put together a season-best 20-87-2 line against the Vikings in Week 3 with Swift limited, is set to serve as the lead back against a Seattle team that's allowed 157 rushing yards per game over the first three weeks of the season. Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson should also be in line for some extra carries as his immediate backups.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. Kamara managed to play through the same injury in Week 3 against the Panthers and logged 17 touches across 45 snaps, so it would appear he'd have a solid chance of suiting up Sunday morning. If he were to sit out or have a setback, Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington would likely be the biggest beneficiaries.

The Eagles' Boston Scott (ribs) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Trey Sermon should serve as Philadelphia's No. 3 running back.

The 49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Jordan Mason and Marlon Mack could see some extra work behind top back Jeff Wilson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after managing limited Wednesday and Friday practices this week. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Godwin will be able to play. However, whether he'd handle a normal workload is another matter, considering he only made it through the first half of the opener against the Cowboys before being sidelined. Julio Jones (knee), assuming he plays through his questionable tag, Russell Gage, who's also questionable but likely to play with his hamstring issue, and the likes of Scotty Miller and Cole Beasley could all help absorb any workload Godwin is spared.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The star second-year wideout's absence naturally creates a significant vacuum in Detroit's passing game, considering he's drawn 33 targets through three games. With fellow wideout D.J. Chark (ankle) also ruled out, the likes of Josh Reynolds (ankle), Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and even tight end T.J. Hockenson should all benefit to varying degree.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game in London against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Thomas' absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will be helmed by Andy Dalton in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle). Jarvis Landry, who's questionable with an ankle injury but seems to have a solid chance of playing, is likely set to take on many of Thomas' short-to-mid-range routes, with Tre'Quan Smith also projected to enjoy a bump in opportunity.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars despite putting in a pair of limited practices before missing Friday's session. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Jacksonville.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Brown will suit up and should once again serve as the clear-cut top receiver for Kyler Murray after logging 17 targets in Week 3, although he'll be joined by Rondale Moore for the first time this season.

The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders, leaving him in line to serve in at least a No. 3 receiver capacity against Washington while possibly cutting into Noah Brown's snaps.

The Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after getting a pair of limited practices in around a missed Thursday session. Per early Sunday reports, Davis is expected to play through his issue for the second straight game after logging a whopping 86 snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will serve the fourth game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown (foot), the debuting Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

The Lions' DJ Chark (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. Chark had entered the weekend as questionable, but his updated status, combined with the confirmed absence of Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), leaves Josh Reynolds as the de facto No. 1 receiver versus Seattle.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice. Gage is likely to continue playing through his hamstring issue, which he's dealt with to some degree since camp, and could split No. 3 receiver snaps with Julio Jones (knee) if the veteran suits up but has his workload managed.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a missed practice after logging limited participation Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, the team is optimistic Jones and fellow wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) can both suit up to face Kansas City. If Jones sits out, however, Russell Gage would serve as the full-time No. 3 receiver as long as he plays through his hamstring injury, as expected.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's London clash against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. If the veteran suits up, he'll be in line for an expanded role with Michael Thomas (foot) sidelined, especially with Landry adept at handling many of the short-to-medium-range targets his absent teammate often sees.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Renfrow's second straight absence, Mack Hollins, who exploded for eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 3 with a workload of 63 snaps, should once again serve as the No. 2 receiver, with Keelan Cole likely bumping up to third on the depth chart.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Meyers's absence should once again afford DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor extra opportunities, although the trio will be catching passes from Brian Hoyer instead of Mac Jones (ankle).

The Cardinals' A.J. Green (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Andy Isabella is projected to serve as the No. 4 wideout for Arizona versus Carolina.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per early Sunday reports, he'll make his season debut versus Carolina. The second-year wideout could immediately jump into a significant role, considering A.J. Green (knee) is already ruled out and Marquise Brown (foot) could be at less than full health.

The Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching limited Wednesday and Friday sessions around a Thursday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Valdes-Scantling is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 2 receiver role. If there was a setback, Mecole Hardman would likely be the most direct beneficiary.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but finished the week with two limited practices after starting the week with a missed Wednesday session. Assuming he suits up, Reynolds, who has plenty of experience working with quarterback Jared Goff, could play a significant role with both Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark sidelined versus Seattle due to ankle injuries.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as that of Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills will be in line for some extra opportunities behind Richie James.

The Giants placed Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, an injury that will sideline him the rest of the season. In a Week 4 context, his absence will push Richie James into a de facto No. 1 receiver role, while Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton may also finally see an appreciable number of snaps considering Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are also out.

The Packers' Christian Watson, who missed the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two full practices.

The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden could both help fill Perriman's downfield role.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Philips makes his return after a one-game absence, he could split No. 3 receiver snaps with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but did manage limited practices both Wednesday and Friday. If Shenault, who posted a 3-90-1 line in Week 3 against the Saints, sits out, Rashard Higgins, who has plenty of experience working with Baker Mayfield from their Browns days, would bump up to the No. 4 receiver role.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also ruled out and Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve, Richie James, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills should serve as New York's top four wideouts.

The Bears' Velus Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but worked back to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to suit up and make his NFL debut while likely serving as the No. 4 receiver.

The Bills' Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Khalil Shakir is likely to serve as the No. 5 receiver if Buffalo opts to keep that many wideouts active.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bills' Dawson Knox (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Knox is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 tight end role, with Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney serving as his backups.

The Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Schultz is expected to play after missing the Week 3 win over the Giants, with rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot handling complementary snaps behind him.

The Saints' Taysom Hill, who missed the Week 3 loss to the Panthers with a rib injury, was able to work back to a full practice Friday and will play in Sunday's Week 4 clash against the Vikings in London. However, Hill is in line to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton in the absence of Jameis Winston (back/ankle), which could keep him from seeing any rushing or receiving opportunities during the contest.

The 49ers' Tyler Kroft (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Rams and is expected to be out for several games as per head coach Kyle Shanahan. With backup Ross Dwelley (ribs) also questionable, Charlie Woerner could be the next man up should George Kittle suffer any injury during the game.

The 49ers' Ross Dwelley (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. If he sits out, Charlie Woerner is in line to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions. If Parham does suit up, he could put a dent into the snap share of both Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty to varying degree.

The Raiders' Foster Moreau (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Jesper Horstead is slated to move into the No. 2 tight end role behind Darren Waller as a result.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins would be the top pass-catching options at tight end for Houston versus Los Angeles, while Pharaoh Brown (hip) will likely handle his usual blocking duties if he suits up.

The Texans' Pharaoh Brown (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after downgrading to a limited practice Friday following full sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If Brown were to sit out, Jordan Akins, who caught a touchdown against the Bears in Week 3, would bump up to No. 2 tight end duties with Brevin Jordan (ankle) also out.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Harrison Butker (ankle) is now ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. Matthew Wright, who went 21-for-24 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-15 on extra-point tries over 14 games with the Jaguars last season, is being elevated from the practice squad to serve as the placekicker versus Tampa Bay.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, with Arizona not having signed a kicker or elevated one from its practice squad by early Sunday, it appears Prater will suit up versus Carolina.

The Lions' Austin Seibert (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Dominik Eberle, whose pro experience consists of going 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in one game for the Texans in 2021, will serve as the placekicker for Detroit versus Seattle, albeit while attached to an offense that will be missing three starting skill-position players.

The Bears' Cairo Santos (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing both Thursday's and Friday's practices, and as per late Saturday reports, will not play versus New York. Chicago's decision to elevate Michael Badgley, who went a combined 18-for-22 on field goals and 40-for-41 on extra-point tries with the Colts and Titans last season, from the practice squad Saturday certainly supports the notion of Santos' absence.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London.

The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Browns' Myles Garrett (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Bears' Robert Quinn (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cardinals' J.J. Watt (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Broncos' D.J. Jones (concussion) is questionable for Sunday game against the Raiders.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Bengals' D.J. Reader (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss the next four games, at minimum.

Linebackers

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Vikings' Za'Darius Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints in London.

The 49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) will not play in Monday night's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals' Zaven Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Ravens' Justin Houston (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Jetes' Quincy Williams (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers.