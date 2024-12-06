Fantasy Football
DJ Moore headshot

DJ Moore Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:12pm

Moore (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Moore logged a limited practice Friday, but it appears his quad injury has a legitimate chance of impacting his availability for Week 14. The standout receiver's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. RB D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) also is listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup, though on a bright note for Chicago, Keenan Allen (ankle) does not carry an injury designation after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday.

