DJ Moore News: Eight touches in Week 17 loss

Moore brought in six of eight targets for 54 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Moore set the pace for the Bears in receptions and receiving yards while sharing the team lead in targets with Keenan Allen. It was another typically busy four quarters for the veteran wideout, who was also the intended target on Caleb Williams' game-ending fourth-down downfield heave. Moore extended his streak of games with at least six catches to seven and has seen at least seven targets in seven consecutive contests heading into a Week 18 road battle against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 5.