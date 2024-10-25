D.J. Wonnum Injury: Won't return Sunday

Wonnum (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

The first-year Panther has yet to play this season due to a quadriceps injury sustained at the end of his 2023 campaign in Minnesota. However, Wonnum was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, suggesting he could return as soon as Week 9. He must still be activated to the Panthers' active roster to be eligible to play next week. Expect Charles Harris to continue serving as one of Carolina's top edge rushers until Wonnum returns.