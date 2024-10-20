Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Exits Sunday's game

Thompson-Robinson exited Sunday's game against the Bengals after sustaining a finger injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Deshaun Watson having previously been ruled out of the contest after suffering a potentially serious Achilles injury, Thompson-Robinson has now given way to Jameis Winston, who was the Browns' emergency third QB on Sunday. Given Watson's situation, and now Thompson-Robinson's finger issue, Cleveland's signal-caller situation will be worth closely monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Ravens.