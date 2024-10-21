Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Feels good, undergoing MRI

Thompson-Robinson (finger) received negative X-ray results on his right middle finger Monday but is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Bengals shortly after replacing Deshaun Watson (Achilles), who exited with a season-ending injury. Jameis Winston and Thompson-Robinson are both candidates to handle quarterback duties for Cleveland in the wake of Watson's injury, beginning Week 8 at home against Baltimore. Of course, Thompson-Robinson's health will play a key factor in determining his immediate role on offense. Thompson-Robinson was active as Watson's backup versus Cincinnati, while Winston suited up as the team's emergency third QB and led a touchdown drive on the Browns' final possession.