Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Finger injury not thought to be serious

The finger injury Thompson-Robinson suffered Sunday against the Bengals is not believed to be major, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That said, Rapoport notes that how Thompson-Robinson's finger responds to treatment and how he can grip a football will determine his availability for next weekend's game against the Ravens. With fears that Deshaun Watson has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Thompson-Robinson, if available, and Jameis Winston are candidates to handle the Browns' QB duties going forward.