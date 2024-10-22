Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Likely to avoid multi-week absence

Thompson-Robinson is dealing with a injured tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand, but the Browns don't believe he'll miss multiple weeks due to the issue, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

While Thompson-Robinson thus appears on track to avoid a stint on injured reserve after X-rays on the finger returned negative, the second-year quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens is still in flux. Whether or not Thompson-Robinson is available to play this weekend will likely hinge on his ability to throw the football with accuracy and at normal velocity, according to Stainbrook. After starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury late in the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Thompson-Robinson came off the bench and completed 11 of 24 pass attempts for 82 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 44 yards on three carries before he was lifted from the contest in the fourth quarter with the injury. Jameis Winston came on to direct the Browns' final drive of the day, and he'll presumably be in line to start Sunday versus Baltimore if the Browns have any concerns about Thompson-Robinson's injured finger heading into the weekend.