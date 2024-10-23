Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Practicing, but won't start Sunday

Thompson-Robinson (finger) is in line to practice Wednesday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Wednesday that the Browns plan to see how Thompson-Robinson progresses from his finger injury -- specifically in terms of his throwing -- before a determination on the QB's Week 8 availability is made. In any case, Jameis Winston has been confirmed as the team's starter for Sunday's game against the Ravens, with Bailey Zappe also in the signal-caller mix after having been signed to Cleveland's active roster off the Chiefs' practice on Tuesday.