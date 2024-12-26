Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Trending toward another start

Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey noted Thursday that the team is preparing as if Thompson-Robinson (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson was estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, but at this stage he's trending toward a second straight start this weekend. Dorsey also noted the team is still in the process of determining whether Jameis Winston (shoulder) will be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB versus Miami, assuming Thompson-Robinson starts, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.