Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Full participant Wednesday

Thompson-Robinson (finger) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson is likely to be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, though Jameis Winston has already been named the starter. With the Browns at 1-6 and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out for the season, it may be just a matter of time until the Browns turn to DTR under center to see just what they have in the mobile 2023 fifth-round draft pick.