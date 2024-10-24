Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Optimism for Week 8 availability

Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Thursday that Thompson-Robinson looked good throwing at Wednesday's practice, and that the team will continue to evaluate his prospects of suiting up as the backup to Jameis Winston for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thompson-Robinson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice despite having suffered a tendon injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand during Cleveland's loss to the Bengals in Week 7. Winston has already been named the starter in the wake of a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson (Achilles), and if Thompson-Robinson's throwing ability is deemed to be significantly impeded, Bailey Zappe would be in line to handle No. 2 duties Week 8.