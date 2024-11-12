Fantasy Football
Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Remains backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 12, 2024

Thompson-Robinson will remain the backup, after Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jameis Winston will continue on as the starter, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site.

Winston, who started the last two games following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson (Achilles), will get the call at New Orleans in Week 11, but the leash may not be long. He's thrown three interceptions and been sacked eight times, and Stefanski mentioned turnovers being a point of emphasis as the team prepares for the Saints. The coach also mentioned using potential personnel packages that would feature Thompson-Robinson over the second half of the season. It's not a stretch to speculate about Thompson-Robinson replacing Winston at some point. With Watson's situation murky at best, Cleveland may want to see if DTR can be the quarterback of the future or, at the very least, be a competent backup in 2025.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland Browns
