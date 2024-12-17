Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Uncertain status Week 16

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has not committed to Thompson-Robinson as the starter for Week 16 against the Bengals, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "We're still putting [Sunday's] game to bed," Stefanski said.

Thompson-Robinson came on in relief of Jameis Winston in Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs. Winston threw three interceptions and was pulled in the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson also threw a pick on one of the two drives he engineered. Winston's had an issue taking care of the ball, having thrown 12 interceptions (and two fumbles lost) over his seven starts. Stefanski may not consider Thompson-Robinson as the Browns' preferred quarterback of the present or future, but he's under contract for another two seasons while Winston becomes a free agent during the offseason.