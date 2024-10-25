Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Will work as No. 2 QB Sunday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Thompson-Robinson (finger) will work as the backup to Jameis Winston during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson has looked good passing in practice despite his having sustained a tendon injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand Week 7. In the wake of Deshaun Watson (Achilles) going down to a season-ending injury, Jameis Winston will get first crack at revitalizing Cleveland's offense. Still, with the team sitting at a 1-6 record, any significant struggles on Winston's part could motivate the Browns to try and get an extended look at Thompson-Robinson, as the 2023 fifth-round pick could boast more future upside.