Drake London Injury: Remains limited in practice

London (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

During the open portion of Thursday's practice, London was seen running routes but didn't seem as fluid as he normally does, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. London emerged from this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys with a right hip pointer, and he told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Thursday that "it's just a day-by-day thing ... If they're willing to let me play, then I'm gonna be out there." Friday's injury report will reveal London's odds to suit up Sunday at New Orleans.