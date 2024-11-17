Drake Maye News: Two TDs, two turnovers in loss

Maye completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams. He also rushed three times for 27 yards and lost a fumble.

Maye threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne in the first quarter and a four-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Vederian Lowe in the fourth. This was the third time in six starts that Maye mustered multiple touchdown passes, but the lack of talent around him continues to limit Maye's fantasy upside as he adjusts to the NFL. The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has much more value in dynasty and keeper formats than redraft leagues considering he has as many turnovers as touchdown passes (nine), and Maye's fantasy upside will be limited in a Week 12 matchup against a stingy Dolphins secondary.