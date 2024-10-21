Dre Greenlaw Injury: Not near return

Greenlaw (Achilles) is not expected to be ready for his season debut until a few weeks after the 49ers' bye, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday there's still going to be some time before Greenlaw is activated off injured reserve. The linebacker tore his left Achilles in last year's Super Bowl, which means he is roughly eight months removed from the injury. San Francisco will play the Buccaneers and Seahawks after its bye week, so Week 12 versus the Packers would likely be the soonest potential return date for him.