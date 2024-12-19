Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Lock headshot

Drew Lock News: Manages full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Lock (heel/elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock, who was limited in practice Wednesday and missed the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens, now seems fully on track for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons. Head coach Brian Daboll has already announced that, if available, Lock will start versus Atlanta on Sunday, priming him for matchup against Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix. Tommy DeVito (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and seems to be trending in the right direction for Week 16, meaning he could be available as Lock's backup.

Drew Lock
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now