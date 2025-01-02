Drew Sample Injury: Expected to play against Steelers

Sample (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against Pittsburgh.

Head coach Zac Taylor relayed Thursday that Sample is expected to play despite missing practice all week due to a groin injury, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. In the five games since the Bengals' Week 12 bye, Sample has caught seven passes on as many targets for 44 yards while serving as the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki. Tanner Hudson would see an increased snap count on offense if Sample was limited in his playing time or ruled out entirely.