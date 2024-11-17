Dylan Laube News: Inactive for Week 11

Laube (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Miami.

Laube fumbled his first -- and so far only -- NFL carry against Pittsburgh in Week 6 and hasn't taken the field since. Las Vegas' running game ranks dead last in the NFL with 76.9 yards per game on the campaign, but Laube remains firmly behind Alexander Mattison, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah on the running back depth chart. There's certainly a chance the Raiders will eventually give Laube a chance to show what he can do given the team's 2-7 record heading into Week 11.